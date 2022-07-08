IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Republicans scramble to answer for post-Roe horrors

    03:47
  • Now Playing

    David Hogg: America isn’t divided on gun safety—the Senate is.

    05:47
  • UP NEXT

    Inspector general to investigate unusual audits of Trump enemies 

    07:41

  • Ex-Fulton County ADA: Fani Willis ‘not playing around’ with Trump probe

    09:32

  • 'It can still happen:' Lessons for the U.S. from the Boris Johnson debacle

    05:07

  • Could Pat Cipollone be the John Dean of the Jan. 6 case?

    06:54

  • ‘Radical:’ The Supreme Court case that could upend U.S. elections

    07:43

  • Durbin on Highland Park shooting: ‘For God’s sake where is it safe in America?’

    06:38

  • Police: Person of interest taken into custody after Illinois parade shooting

    05:30

  • Mystal: I'm sad Biden ‘won’t stand with his people’ and ‘take power back’ from SCOTUS 

    06:03

  • How Trump's ‘mob boss’ playbook may be deployed for Jan. 6 investigation

    09:10

  • Stacey Abrams: Brian Kemp has ‘no interest in serving the women of Georgia’

    06:32

  • Jan. 6 filmmaker says he’s cooperating with Georgia’s Trump investigation

    06:59

  • Hayes: The fight for democracy must go beyond Jan. 6 committee

    11:36

  • How Trump’s coup plot followed a ‘pre-existing script in American history’

    05:42

  • Schiff: Meadows ‘in hiding’ in wake of Hutchinson testimony

    07:10

  • Hutchinson testimony suggests violent insurrection was Trump’s goal on Jan. 6

    09:43

  • Tracking Ron Johnson’s lies about his role in fake elector scheme 

    08:00

  • Footage of Rudy Giuliani encounter reveals what actually went down

    03:04

  • Hayes to Democrats: America is with you on abortion—what's the plan?

    10:41

All In

David Hogg: America isn’t divided on gun safety—the Senate is.

05:47

David Hogg: “Americans are not divided on this issue. The most divided people in this country on addressing gun violence are not in red and blue and purple states across our country—they are 100 Senators on Capitol Hill.”July 8, 2022

  • Republicans scramble to answer for post-Roe horrors

    03:47
  • Now Playing

    David Hogg: America isn’t divided on gun safety—the Senate is.

    05:47
  • UP NEXT

    Inspector general to investigate unusual audits of Trump enemies 

    07:41

  • Ex-Fulton County ADA: Fani Willis ‘not playing around’ with Trump probe

    09:32

  • 'It can still happen:' Lessons for the U.S. from the Boris Johnson debacle

    05:07

  • Could Pat Cipollone be the John Dean of the Jan. 6 case?

    06:54

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All