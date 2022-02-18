Data shows odd clusters of Florida voters switching to Republican Party

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Now Playing
Data shows odd clusters of Florida voters switching to Republican Party07:03
UP NEXT
GOP senators block measures to reduce inflation while whining about inflation03:28
Why the U.S. is ‘transparently’ laying out intel on Russia’s invasion plan06:31
‘Disgusting’: GOP senators try to link Innocence Project lawyer to rise in crime10:10
Chris Hayes pays tribute to Walter Dellinger04:14
Text messages reveal new host of characters lobbying Trump before Jan. 606:01
Fauci: You may be ‘done with Covid,’ but Covid isn’t done with the U.S.07:09
Election denier under investigation is running to oversee elections in her state 08:53
How one small town fought off a QAnon invasion 08:05
‘Big blow’: Accounting firm dumps Trump over dubious financial statements06:34
Why Rudy Giuliani could be convinced to ‘fully cooperate’ with Jan. 6 probe05:02
Why the U.S. must do more to help the Afghan people05:43
New details on Trump’s reported document stealing, destroying, flushing07:26
Meet the candidates running on 'explicitly pro-coup platforms'08:08
GOP rep professes loyalty to Trump at his Tower after he endorses her opponent06:51
Flush away the evidence?: The Trump toilet obsession takes a crooked turn08:49
Rep. Porter on Congress stock trading ban: We must earn back public trust08:53
Anti-vax doctor reaches plea deal in Capitol riot case06:58
Supreme Court guts yet another provision of the Voting Rights Act06:44
Republicans try to straddle the ‘pro-coup’ line after RNC censure11:25
Data shows odd clusters of Florida voters switching to Republican Party07:03
The Miami Herald is reporting that large clusters of voters have had their party affiliation mysteriously switched to Republican without their knowledge.Feb. 18, 2022
Now Playing
Data shows odd clusters of Florida voters switching to Republican Party07:03
UP NEXT
GOP senators block measures to reduce inflation while whining about inflation03:28
Why the U.S. is ‘transparently’ laying out intel on Russia’s invasion plan06:31
‘Disgusting’: GOP senators try to link Innocence Project lawyer to rise in crime10:10
Chris Hayes pays tribute to Walter Dellinger04:14
Text messages reveal new host of characters lobbying Trump before Jan. 606:01