Complaint: Indiana AG intended to ‘harass and intimidate’ abortion providers

- Now Playing
Complaint: Indiana AG intended to ‘harass and intimidate’ abortion providers04:31
- UP NEXT
The Dark Reality of the Post-Roe Era11:22
Doctors, patients grapple with realities of medical care in Roe's wake04:23
Doctors sound alarm as ignorant abortion bans hurt medical care, cause undue suffering06:30
Democrats bet on Roe to galvanize voters07:07
AMA chief: Criminalizing the practice of medicine is ‘incredibly dangerous’06:54
Anti-abortion rights groups urge GOP to stay away from extreme bills09:29
Fear and ambiguity of post-Roe laws are causing doctors to turn away patients07:32
Every Doctor needs a lawyer: “Do they have to be dying in front of me?”06:29
Legal Historian: The anti-abortion movement isn’t done dragging America to a darker place06:59
Northup: Abortion crisis will “continue to unfurl” unless more steps are taken to mitigate05:10
Jan. 6th cmte. subpoenas Secret Service03:40
Democrats push to protect right to cross state lines while pregnant05:02
The uncharted waters of reproductive rights05:42
Floating abortion clinic may be loophole patients need05:34
WaPo Columnist ‘sick to her stomach’ after Biden fist bumps MBS09:11
Attorney for Indiana doctor sends cease and desist to Indiana Attorney General07:23
'Failure is not an option' Rep. Pressley on House abortion bills unlikely to pass Senate03:57
Rep. Strickland: 10 year-old Ohio rape victim 'a textbook example' of need for U.S. abortion protections04:38
Republicans in frantic denial of the cruel reality of their abortion stance09:06
- Now Playing
Complaint: Indiana AG intended to ‘harass and intimidate’ abortion providers04:31
- UP NEXT
The Dark Reality of the Post-Roe Era11:22
Doctors, patients grapple with realities of medical care in Roe's wake04:23
Doctors sound alarm as ignorant abortion bans hurt medical care, cause undue suffering06:30
Democrats bet on Roe to galvanize voters07:07
AMA chief: Criminalizing the practice of medicine is ‘incredibly dangerous’06:54
Play All