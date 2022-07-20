IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Complaint: Indiana AG intended to ‘harass and intimidate’ abortion providers

All In

Complaint: Indiana AG intended to ‘harass and intimidate’ abortion providers

04:31

Chris Hayes on AG Todd Rokita and others on the right: “Their goal, it seems, is to try and ruin this doctor's life for the crime of having provided legal abortion services to a 10-year-old child impregnated by a rapist—but there may be some small window of accountability.”July 20, 2022

