    Clarence Thomas could be sole justice to rule on Trump Mar-a-Lago case

All In

Clarence Thomas could be sole justice to rule on Trump Mar-a-Lago case

06:25

Mehdi Hasan: "There is this wonky rule on the Supreme Court where individual justices handle emergency appeals from specific district courts. And the justice overseeing the 11th circuit whose decision Trump is appealing is none other than Clarence Thomas."Oct. 12, 2022

    Clarence Thomas could be sole justice to rule on Trump Mar-a-Lago case

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

