    Cicilline to Gaetz: Insurrectionists should be banned from leading the Pledge

    FBI investigating George Santos' role in dying dog GoFundMe scheme

  • Trump and DeSantis try to out anti-vaxx each other

  • Porter: Congress Covid probe should be ‘forward thinking and prescriptive’

  • Ex-GOP congressman: Party is just ‘waiting around for Trump to die’

  • NYT: Police gave Tyre Nichols 71 conflicting commands, impossible orders

  • Hayes: Public officials must stop waiting for someone else to hold Trump to account

  • Chris Hayes: The right's 'campaign of lies' about the Pelosi attack

  • Crump: Family wants world to see how Tyre Nichols was ‘brutalized’ in video

  • Gallego: If Sinema runs, she’s a ‘guaranteed third-place losing candidate’

  • Chris Hayes: The Republican Party’s 2024 candidate quality problem

  • How the GOP probe into 'weaponization' of the government turned out last time

  • George Santos' new treasurer: I am not his new treasurer

  • Covid conspiracist Marjorie Taylor Greene tapped to investigate pandemic

  • Omar: ‘Unethical’ for McCarthy to fundraise off bid to kick her off committee

  • Pompeo dismisses ‘faux outrage’ over murder of Khashoggi

  • Elizabeth Warren: Republicans are running a con game on the debt ceiling

  • Why the Pence classified documents spell trouble for Trump

  • Rep. Gallego announces 2024 bid for Sinema's Arizona Senate seat

  • How a 23-year-old mayor used the Trump playbook to seize power in Kansas

All In

Cicilline to Gaetz: Insurrectionists should be banned from leading the Pledge

03:27

Rep. Matt Gaetz introduced an amendment proposing that each meeting of the Judiciary Committee begin with the Pledge of Allegiance. But Rep. David Cicilline had an “amendment to the amendment” up his sleeve for the patriot from Florida. Feb. 2, 2023

Play All