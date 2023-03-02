IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Chris Hayes: What’s really at stake in the Covid origin debate

    06:43
  • UP NEXT

    Chris Hayes on Fox's dangerous desperation to maintain its audience

    07:59

  • Bernie: Americans shouldn't have to go deeply in debt to get an education

    04:56

  • Hayes: Why Fox is the 'most destructive institution in all of American politics'

    13:51

  • George Santos was questioned by Secret Service over 2017 credit card fraud probe

    05:33

  • ‘It is not red or blue, it is green:' New testimony in Fox-Dominion suit released

    09:03

  • Steele: Asking Trump to sign RNC loyalty pledge is 'fool's errand'

    04:45

  • The Ukrainian chaplains on the frontlines of Putin’s war

    03:39

  • Blinken: Russia’s crimes can’t become the ‘new normal’

    08:25

  • Zelenskyy says he hopes to meet with Xi after China issues peace plan

    06:07

  • One year ago: The night Russia invaded Ukraine

    06:01

  • Revisiting Bucha, Ukraine: The site of the civilian massacre by Russian forces

    05:30

  • Vindman on the ‘strong case’ for Western allies giving fighter jets to Ukraine 

    06:29

  • Report: Leaked document reveals Putin's plans to take over Belarus

    06:26

  • GOP congressmen meet with Zelenskyy as MAGA Republicans push against new aid

    06:56

  • Rick Scott pivots on Social Security Medicare after bipartisan backlash

    08:34

  • On air vs. off air: How Fox News lied about the 2020 election

    05:10

  • Mehdi: Bombshell text evidence confirms Fox 'is not a news channel'

    06:06

  • Nikki Haley stumbles over federal abortion ban issue

    05:07

  • Fetterman checks into hospital to seek treatment for clinical depression

    07:22

All In

Chris Hayes: What’s really at stake in the Covid origin debate

06:43

Chris Hayes: The furor over the lab leak theory shows how broken our political discourse has become. The actual facts about this story are necessary and important. But they have become ideological—and part of the broader culture war.March 2, 2023

  • Now Playing

    Chris Hayes: What’s really at stake in the Covid origin debate

    06:43
  • UP NEXT

    Chris Hayes on Fox's dangerous desperation to maintain its audience

    07:59

  • Bernie: Americans shouldn't have to go deeply in debt to get an education

    04:56

  • Hayes: Why Fox is the 'most destructive institution in all of American politics'

    13:51

  • George Santos was questioned by Secret Service over 2017 credit card fraud probe

    05:33

  • ‘It is not red or blue, it is green:' New testimony in Fox-Dominion suit released

    09:03

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All