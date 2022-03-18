Chris Hayes: Three possible ways the Russia-Ukraine conflict could end
07:05
Share this -
copied
Chris Hayes lays out three ways the war in Ukraine could end: “The third way this conflict ends is with some actual diplomatic solution with a ceasefire, a withdrawal of Russian troops, and some agreed upon path forward. There is a real question about whether that is actually achievable—and whether Russia is at all interested in that outcome.”March 18, 2022
Arnold Schwarzenegger’s anti-war appeal to Russian people, soldiers—and Putin
04:01
Now Playing
Chris Hayes: Three possible ways the Russia-Ukraine conflict could end
07:05
UP NEXT
Mehdi Hasan and Bush alum Jamil Jaffer debate the no-fly zone question
06:38
Sen. Kaine: We will break Putin over the rack of his own bloodlust
06:32
‘Unprecedented:’ Everything the Biden admin has done so far to help Ukraine
06:40
'Important': Amb. Taylor on EU leaders meeting with Zelenskyy in person in Kyiv