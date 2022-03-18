IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Arnold Schwarzenegger’s anti-war appeal to Russian people, soldiers—and Putin

    Chris Hayes: Three possible ways the Russia-Ukraine conflict could end

    Mehdi Hasan and Bush alum Jamil Jaffer debate the no-fly zone question

  • Sen. Kaine: We will break Putin over the rack of his own bloodlust

  • ‘Unprecedented:’ Everything the Biden admin has done so far to help Ukraine

  • 'Important': Amb. Taylor on EU leaders meeting with Zelenskyy in person in Kyiv

  • 'It’s happening again': Hayes on lessons from Russian targeting of Syrian civilians

  • Report: Russian media urged to promote Tucker Carlson ‘as much as possible’

  • Sen. Murphy: Western sanctions against Russia ‘clearly a message’ for China 

  • ‘Hypocritical’: What young people in Russia think about Putin’s invasion

  • Right-wing media amplifies unfounded theory promoted by Russian state media

  • Amb. Yovanovitch: Handling of Ukraine under Trump gave Putin 'encouragement’

  • Hayes: Why the idea of ‘mutually assured destruction’ is as relevant as ever

  • Ukrainian cabinet member condemns hospital strike as ‘war crime’

  • Hayes: Putin's biggest fear may be the one thing he can't lie about

  • Ex-Russian foreign minister: Putin is acting ‘out of desperation’

  • General Zinni: No-fly zone could ‘easily escalate’ Russian conflict

  • Sen. Merkley: U.S. should lead the world in ending dependence on Russian oil

  • Chris Hayes: The cost of relying on corrupt regimes for energy

  • Ukrainian MP: The world is watching execution of our children, women, civilians

All In

Chris Hayes: Three possible ways the Russia-Ukraine conflict could end

Chris Hayes lays out three ways the war in Ukraine could end: “The third way this conflict ends is with some actual diplomatic solution with a ceasefire, a withdrawal of Russian troops, and some agreed upon path forward. There is a real question about whether that is actually achievable—and whether Russia is at all interested in that outcome.”March 18, 2022

