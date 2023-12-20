IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

WATCH LIVE: Vice President Kamala Harris sits down for an exclusive interview with Lawrence O'Donnell

  • Now Playing

    Chris Hayes: The war in Gaza must end

    09:47
  • UP NEXT

    Former judge: ‘Clarence Thomas will recuse himself when Ginni flies’

    03:06

  • Bombshell report: Gifts flowed to Clarence Thomas after he complained about salary

    05:30

  • Bombshell new report on the Supreme Court’s abortion leak

    09:44

  • ‘That’s it?’: Hayes blasts Trump coup lawyers’ apology letters to Georgia 

    09:39

  • Ex-British foreign secretary on solving the global refugee crisis

    07:48

  • 'Staged': Remember Trump's constant propaganda about the economy?

    10:37

  • ‘Bizarre whining’: Trump lawyers call Jack Smith the Grinch in new court filing

    08:15

  • GOP rep admits Biden impeachment is about ‘Trump 2024, baby’

    08:04

  • Zelenskyy visits D.C. as Republicans block Ukraine aid

    02:44

  • Texas woman ultimately had to flee state for abortion

    10:02

  • ‘Way wrong’: Chris Hayes debunks the myth of ‘organized’ shoplifting

    04:03

  • ‘Midlife crisis:’ Pro-Trump lawyer Ken Chesebro’s road to Jan. 6 coup plotter

    08:16

  • 'Stunning': Texas threatens doctors, hospitals who provide court-allowed abortion

    07:22

All In

Chris Hayes: The war in Gaza must end

09:47

Chris Hayes: “There is no terrorist attack, no matter how horrific—and truly Oct. 7 was horrific—that can wash clean what we are seeing in Gaza and what we as Americans and our government are abetting. It must end. We must stop it.”Dec. 20, 2023

  • Now Playing

    Chris Hayes: The war in Gaza must end

    09:47
  • UP NEXT

    Former judge: ‘Clarence Thomas will recuse himself when Ginni flies’

    03:06

  • Bombshell report: Gifts flowed to Clarence Thomas after he complained about salary

    05:30

  • Bombshell new report on the Supreme Court’s abortion leak

    09:44

  • ‘That’s it?’: Hayes blasts Trump coup lawyers’ apology letters to Georgia 

    09:39

  • Ex-British foreign secretary on solving the global refugee crisis

    07:48

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All