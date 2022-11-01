IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Chris Hayes: The stakes of the New York governor's race between Zeldin and Hochul

    01:33
  • UP NEXT

    Home invasion ‘was the intended assassination of Nancy Pelosi’ says A.B. Stoddard

    06:25

  • Voters Weigh Abortion, Economy in Bellwether Virginia District

    05:36

  • Tom Bonier: Democratic share of PA's early vote is a ‘good sign’ for Fetterman

    08:21

  • David Frum: If you're running for office, don't pose with firearms

    07:44

  • Jeh Johnson: This moment feels as combustible as the mid-1960s

    09:16

  • Jordan Klepper returns with 'America Unfollows Democracy'

    10:57

  • GOP targets bluest parts of the country ahead of midterms

    03:34

  • 'I'm definitely not your candidate', House member says of election deniers in new ad

    04:02

  • Exclusive with Josh Shapiro: "Our fundamental freedoms are on the ballot"

    02:56

  • Polls show tight races in key states

    03:20

  • #VelshiAcrossAmerica: The damage of election lies 

    07:05

  • #VelshiAcrossAmerica: Arizonans on the McCain legacy and Liz Cheney

    07:20

  • Katie Hobbs: 2022 midterms “is a choice between sanity or chaos”

    05:57

  • #VelshiAcrossAmerica: Why populism rises in Arizona

    01:31

  • #VelshiAcrossAmerica: “We could either be the laughingstock or a great move forward”

    00:52

  • Pres. Obama Hits the Campaign Trail

    02:53

  • Herschel Walker Denies Latest Abortion Allegation

    05:21

  • Tight races in AZ reflects its “independent spirit” – and Democrats are hopeful for key victories

    05:55

  • Federal officials warn of 'heightened threat' to election from violent extremists

    01:00

All In

Chris Hayes: The stakes of the New York governor's race between Zeldin and Hochul

01:33

Chris Hayes: If a Republican congressman who voted to support the insurrection wins a statewide race in New York, it means there's no penalty for endorsing Trump's attacks on our democracy. It's up to New York voters to decide if that's the message they want to send nationally.Nov. 1, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Chris Hayes: The stakes of the New York governor's race between Zeldin and Hochul

    01:33
  • UP NEXT

    Home invasion ‘was the intended assassination of Nancy Pelosi’ says A.B. Stoddard

    06:25

  • Voters Weigh Abortion, Economy in Bellwether Virginia District

    05:36

  • Tom Bonier: Democratic share of PA's early vote is a ‘good sign’ for Fetterman

    08:21

  • David Frum: If you're running for office, don't pose with firearms

    07:44

  • Jeh Johnson: This moment feels as combustible as the mid-1960s

    09:16

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All