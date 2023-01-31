IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • NYT: Police gave Tyre Nichols 71 conflicting commands, impossible orders

    02:55

  • Hayes: Public officials must stop waiting for someone else to hold Trump to account

    05:46
  • Now Playing

    Chris Hayes: The right's 'campaign of lies' about the Pelosi attack

    10:58
  • UP NEXT

    Crump: Family wants world to see how Tyre Nichols was ‘brutalized’ in video

    09:07

  • Gallego: If Sinema runs, she’s a ‘guaranteed third-place losing candidate’

    06:46

  • Chris Hayes: The Republican Party’s 2024 candidate quality problem

    04:43

  • How the GOP probe into 'weaponization' of the government turned out last time

    08:33

  • George Santos' new treasurer: I am not his new treasurer

    01:56

  • Covid conspiracist Marjorie Taylor Greene tapped to investigate pandemic

    07:56

  • Omar: ‘Unethical’ for McCarthy to fundraise off bid to kick her off committee

    07:41

  • Pompeo dismisses ‘faux outrage’ over murder of Khashoggi

    04:24

  • Elizabeth Warren: Republicans are running a con game on the debt ceiling

    08:44

  • Why the Pence classified documents spell trouble for Trump

    06:42

  • Rep. Gallego announces 2024 bid for Sinema's Arizona Senate seat

    06:18

  • How a 23-year-old mayor used the Trump playbook to seize power in Kansas

    06:17

  • New details on McCarthy's 'ironclad' alliance with Marjorie Taylor Greene

    08:46

  • The $1M fine that held Trump accountable—and may deter him from doing it again

    03:05

  • What the George Santos drag queen denial reveals about the Republican Party

    04:52

  • Hayes: The DeSantis attempt to echo the cruelty of Trumpism

    10:18

  • Supreme Court says it can’t find the abortion draft leaker

    03:54

All In

Chris Hayes: The right's 'campaign of lies' about the Pelosi attack

10:58

"The people orchestrating these campaigns of lies don't care. By the time the truth comes out, they have already moved on to the next lie," says Chris Hayes of the right-wing spread of misinformation about the Paul Pelosi attack. Jan. 31, 2023

  • NYT: Police gave Tyre Nichols 71 conflicting commands, impossible orders

    02:55

  • Hayes: Public officials must stop waiting for someone else to hold Trump to account

    05:46
  • Now Playing

    Chris Hayes: The right's 'campaign of lies' about the Pelosi attack

    10:58
  • UP NEXT

    Crump: Family wants world to see how Tyre Nichols was ‘brutalized’ in video

    09:07

  • Gallego: If Sinema runs, she’s a ‘guaranteed third-place losing candidate’

    06:46

  • Chris Hayes: The Republican Party’s 2024 candidate quality problem

    04:43

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All