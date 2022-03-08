IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

All In

Chris Hayes: The cost of relying on corrupt regimes for energy

04:14

Chris Hayes: “The United States, and much of the world in fact, has been relying on a coalition of often rogue petrostates to fuel our need for foreign oil production for decades—even as every U.S. president from both parties since Richard Nixon has called for reducing our reliance on foreign energy.”March 8, 2022

