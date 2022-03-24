IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  Mo Brooks: Trump asked him to 'rescind' 2020 results, hold new election

    05:38
    Chris Hayes rips 'facially racist' GOP questioning of Ketanji Brown Jackson

    08:34
    'Sickening': Mystal on GOP 'internal moral justifications' for Jackson attacks 

    09:43

  Blumenthal: Brown Jackson dealt with 'distorting and distracting questions' with grace

    04:25

  'Slow-motion disaster': War in Ukraine threatens to cause global food shortage

    06:45

  Gillibrand on meeting with Ukrainian refugees: 'I've never seen more resilience'

    04:54

  'The eyes and ears of the world': The story of the last journalists in Mariupol

    07:27

  Former Prime Minister of Australia joins Chris Hayes to discuss China's Russia dilemma

    06:36

  Putin speaks at a rally while war wages in Ukraine

    07:28

  Arnold Schwarzenegger's anti-war appeal to Russian people, soldiers—and Putin

    04:01

  Chris Hayes: Three possible ways the Russia-Ukraine conflict could end

    07:05

  Mehdi Hasan and Bush alum Jamil Jaffer debate the no-fly zone question

    06:38

  Sen. Kaine: We will break Putin over the rack of his own bloodlust

    06:32

  'Unprecedented:' Everything the Biden admin has done so far to help Ukraine

    06:40

  'Important': Amb. Taylor on EU leaders meeting with Zelenskyy in person in Kyiv

    06:52

  'It's happening again': Hayes on lessons from Russian targeting of Syrian civilians

    06:56

  Report: Russian media urged to promote Tucker Carlson 'as much as possible'

    02:43

  Sen. Murphy: Western sanctions against Russia 'clearly a message' for China 

    05:41

  'Hypocritical': What young people in Russia think about Putin's invasion

    06:12

  Right-wing media amplifies unfounded theory promoted by Russian state media

    10:41

All In

Chris Hayes rips ‘facially racist’ GOP questioning of Ketanji Brown Jackson

08:34

Chris Hayes: “I have been taken aback by the facially racist nature of much of the questioning Judge Jackson faced. And I say ‘racist’ because there is no other way to accurately describe it.”March 24, 2022

