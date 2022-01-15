IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Chris Hayes: People get indicted for a lot less than what Trump has done

    04:27
  • UP NEXT

    'This was a very public plan': Capitol attackers planned in plain sight

    03:51

  • Chris Hayes: Oath Keepers were doing what they thought Trump wanted

    09:30

  • Gov. Gavin Newsom denies parole for Robert F. Kennedy’s assassin

    05:36

  • Rep. Stevens on Marjorie Taylor Greene’s ‘threats’: ‘It’s called a red flag’

    05:44

  • Lawrence: Sinema's filibuster speech was contemptuous and dishonest

    07:20

  • Ezra Klein: Real political engagement can defeat Trumpism

    06:56

  • Rep. Raskin: McCarthy is ‘hiding’ from the Jan. 6 Cmte.

    08:18

  • Lawrence: Senators believe it's still possible to get Manchin's vote

    04:25

  • Georgia is ‘ground zero’ for voter suppression

    03:48

  • Lawrence: Biden and Schumer giving senators 'nowhere to hide' on voting rights

    05:38

  • Lawrence: Biden's putting the pressure of history on Manchin and Sinema

    06:14

  • Trump lawyers met in person with Georgia prosecutor’s office

    02:13

  • Racists attack Iowa Democrats meeting

    06:06

  • Remembering Sidney Poitier, Bob Saget and other greats we lost

    06:03

  • Supreme Court seems poised to block Biden vaccine mandate

    05:11

  • Deval Patrick: Either we believe in democracy or we don’t

    04:58

  • Juanita Tolliver: Kevin McCarthy will ‘sell his soul’ to become Speaker

    01:48

  • Obama: Sidney Poitier not only entertained, but enlightened

    02:14

  • Rep. Demings: ‘Florida can do better than Marco Rubio’

    01:25

All In

Chris Hayes: People get indicted for a lot less than what Trump has done

04:27

MSNBC's Chris Hayes compares the indictment of Baltimore State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby and the evidence of corruption surrounding Donald Trump.Jan. 15, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Chris Hayes: People get indicted for a lot less than what Trump has done

    04:27
  • UP NEXT

    'This was a very public plan': Capitol attackers planned in plain sight

    03:51

  • Chris Hayes: Oath Keepers were doing what they thought Trump wanted

    09:30

  • Gov. Gavin Newsom denies parole for Robert F. Kennedy’s assassin

    05:36

  • Rep. Stevens on Marjorie Taylor Greene’s ‘threats’: ‘It’s called a red flag’

    05:44

  • Lawrence: Sinema's filibuster speech was contemptuous and dishonest

    07:20

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All