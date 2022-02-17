Chris Hayes pays tribute to Walter Dellinger

Chris Hayes: “There are a lot of brilliant, talented people in this world—but it's a special joy, a rare treat to find someone who is also decent and righteous and good. Walter Dellinger was that incredible combination. He will be greatly missed.”Feb. 17, 2022
