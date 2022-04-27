Chris Hayes on the ‘perpetual grievance machine’ of right-wing politics 

- Now Playing
Chris Hayes on the ‘perpetual grievance machine’ of right-wing politics06:13
Swalwell on new McCarthy audio: ‘He put America first—for a couple of hours’05:03
New audio: McCarthy feared GOP colleagues would incite violence after Jan. 609:13
Raskin: Pence said ‘six of the most chilling words’ in U.S. history on Jan. 606:16
New details on why Pence refused to get in Secret Service car on Jan. 610:09
‘Rich guy voter fraud’: Meadows was registered to vote in three states at once02:58
Marjorie Taylor Greene doesn’t ‘recall’ if she urged Trump to impose martial law10:56
A look inside the math textbooks rejected by Florida06:16
Poll: Majority of Americans still support mask mandate03:24
Donald Trump Jr. plans to meet with Jan. 6 committee04:44
'We will not let hate win:' Lawmaker’s viral takedown of right-wing culture war03:42
What Marjorie Taylor Greene will be asked when she testifies under oath07:31
Ayman: How U.S. can aid in ‘peaceful resolution’ to Russia-Ukraine war06:17
Judge rated ‘not qualified’ by Bar Association voids U.S. travel mask mandate06:15
Texts show Oath Keepers discussed protecting GOP Rep. Ronny Jackson on Jan. 604:03
Yovanovitch: Trump used Ukraine 'as a pawn' for his own personal reasons06:10
Dr. Gupta: You should still wear a mask on public transportation as of now04:59
Woke math? Florida rejects math textbooks, citing critical race theory03:38
Rep. Gallego: Democrats must use 'offensive strategy' to win midterms06:01
NYT: How Trump became the GOP’s modern-day party boss09:45
