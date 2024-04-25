IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Chris Hayes on the ongoing war in Gaza and protests in America
April 25, 202405:14
  • Now Playing

    Chris Hayes on the ongoing war in Gaza and protests in America

    05:14
  • UP NEXT

    WaPo: Meadows, Giuliani and other Trump allies indicted over Arizona 2020 election

    10:35

  • Watch All In With Chris Hayes Highlights: April 23

    12:15

  • ‘He has a whole lot to say:’ Tabloid boss takes stand at Trump hush money trial

    06:46

  • 'Women selling stories': Trump trial witness details secret 2015 meeting with Trump

    05:28

  • Watch All In With Chris Hayes Highlights: April 19

    16:33

  • Hayes: Netanyahu has made Israel ‘demonstrably’ less safe for decades

    07:08

  • Inside Trump’s courtroom nightmare: ‘He has no power in there’

    09:24

  • ‘Pure thuggery’: Trump juror dismissed after ‘MAGA intimidation machine’ targets her

    05:08

  • DeRay on the ‘wild case’ against him and how the Supreme Court responded

    07:15

  • ‘Dumb as f---’: Trump forced to hear mean tweets about himself in court

    05:17

  • Elizabeth Warren: Biden will go after tax cheaters. Trump won't. 

    08:01

  • ‘Despicable:’ Hayes blasts Sen. Tom Cotton for ‘incitement of violence’

    03:41

  • Judge scolds Trump for ‘intimidating’ potential jurors on Day 2 of New York trial

    07:25

  • 'Gentleman's Big Lie': Hayes rips MAGA attempt to sanitize stolen election lies

    08:08

  • The 'unbelievable' story behind Arizona's 1864 abortion ban

    06:57

  • Stormy on the stand? Trump hush money trial witness list revealed

    05:02

  • Bernie Sanders slams Trump for using Israel-Hamas war to play ‘stupid politics’

    06:47

  • ‘Desperate’ Republicans resort to lying about abortion stance after Arizona ban

    09:21

  • Arizona AG says she won’t prosecute women, doctors under ‘draconian’ abortion ban

    07:33

All In

Chris Hayes on the ongoing war in Gaza and protests in America

05:14

Chris Hayes: "As I watch this news cycle about the campus protests unfold, something feels a little odd because the actual issues raised by the protests and protestors—those remain completely unresolved."April 25, 2024

  • Now Playing

    Chris Hayes on the ongoing war in Gaza and protests in America

    05:14
  • UP NEXT

    WaPo: Meadows, Giuliani and other Trump allies indicted over Arizona 2020 election

    10:35

  • Watch All In With Chris Hayes Highlights: April 23

    12:15

  • ‘He has a whole lot to say:’ Tabloid boss takes stand at Trump hush money trial

    06:46

  • 'Women selling stories': Trump trial witness details secret 2015 meeting with Trump

    05:28

  • Watch All In With Chris Hayes Highlights: April 19

    16:33

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All