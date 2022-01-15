Chris Hayes: Oath Keepers were doing what they thought Trump wanted
09:30
Share this -
copied
MSNBC's Chris Hayes looks at the charges against the founder of the Oath Keepers and ten others, the events leading up to the Capitol insurrection, and the link between these right-wing extremists and Trump World.Jan. 15, 2022
'This was a very public plan': Capitol attackers planned in plain sight
03:51
Now Playing
Chris Hayes: Oath Keepers were doing what they thought Trump wanted
09:30
UP NEXT
Gov. Gavin Newsom denies parole for Robert F. Kennedy’s assassin
05:36
Rep. Stevens on Marjorie Taylor Greene’s ‘threats’: ‘It’s called a red flag’
05:44
Lawrence: Sinema's filibuster speech was contemptuous and dishonest
07:20
Ezra Klein: Real political engagement can defeat Trumpism