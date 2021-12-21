Chris Hayes: How the booster shot messaging got muddled
02:42
Share this -
copied
“Biden's plan to boost everyone was absolutely the correct one on the merits of the science,” says Chris Hayes. “And it was essentially sabotaged—out of good faith it seems—but still destructively by a bunch of public health experts who arrogated to themselves a larger policy determination.”Dec. 21, 2021
Fmr. top general warns of potential ‘2024 insurrection,’ urges preparedness
07:37
Now Playing
Chris Hayes: How the booster shot messaging got muddled
02:42
UP NEXT
NYT: Jan. 6 committee weighs possibility of criminal referrals
07:27
Ex-pundit: Fox News hosts ‘dishonest’ when praising Trump
08:06
Jan. 6 rioter provides evidence that may impact sentencing
06:13
Bernie: Striking workers ‘courageous’ in face of Kellogg’s ‘abrasive’ tactics