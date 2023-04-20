IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Chris Hayes: How the American right built its own echo chamber

All In

Chris Hayes: How the American right built its own echo chamber

09:40

Chris Hayes: "There is no referee. Fox News and the conservative movement destroyed the conditions for that. So now, it is just a head to head battle of who you like more, who you believe, who you trust more. They trust Donald Trump."April 20, 2023

