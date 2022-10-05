IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Sen. Mark Kelly would ‘absolutely’ codify Roe into law

    07:02

  • Georgia’s Senate race shake-up

    08:06

  • Reporter who broke Herschel Walker abortion story details his receipts 

    08:11
  • Now Playing

    Chris Hayes: Herschel Walker abortion report lays bare GOP hypocrisy 

    09:52
  • UP NEXT

    Dumpster fire: Trump candidate Herschel Walker in free fall over abortion scandal

    07:24

  • Campaigns Heat Up And Midterm Races Tighten in GA And PA

    09:51

  • 'We have your back': Biden speaks at reproductive rights task force meeting

    02:09

  • SCOTUS is back in session – is the next Dobbs on the docket?

    10:01

  • A tale of two MAGA extremist candidates for governor

    03:20

  • Doug Mastriano said women who violate proposed abortion ban should face murder charges in 2019

    02:45

  • Mark Murray: The Dobbs decision has 'changed the entire midterm landscape'

    08:58

  • In "Lady Justice," Lithwick warns of a repeat of "2020 coup, but done by black robes"

    06:10

  • What Republicans are threatening to do if they retake the House in November

    10:11

  • FL state attorney to taking DeSantis to trial for suspending him

    06:26

  • Judge in Indiana stops statewide abortion ban from taking effect

    07:50

  • Biden says he would veto national abortion ban bill, promises to 'codify Roe'

    01:17

  • Abortion to be key issue ahead of the midterms

    03:55

  • The real world consequences of a nationwide abortion ban

    06:05

  • Fetterman moves on from stroke with new empathy and renewed disdain for GOP cruelty

    10:36

  • Dem lawmaker shockingly agrees with Fox on Graham abortion ban

    10:10

All In

Chris Hayes: Herschel Walker abortion report lays bare GOP hypocrisy 

09:52

Chris Hayes: According to the Daily Beast, Walker pressed for the abortion because it wasn't time for him to have children. But Republicans don't want to extend that same chance to say a 10 year-old girl who was impregnated as the result of rape.Oct. 5, 2022

  • Sen. Mark Kelly would ‘absolutely’ codify Roe into law

    07:02

  • Georgia’s Senate race shake-up

    08:06

  • Reporter who broke Herschel Walker abortion story details his receipts 

    08:11
  • Now Playing

    Chris Hayes: Herschel Walker abortion report lays bare GOP hypocrisy 

    09:52
  • UP NEXT

    Dumpster fire: Trump candidate Herschel Walker in free fall over abortion scandal

    07:24

  • Campaigns Heat Up And Midterm Races Tighten in GA And PA

    09:51

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All