IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Chris Hayes and Ari Melber discuss the indictment of Peter Navarro

    07:12
  • UP NEXT

    Pence aide warned Secret Service of threat against VP posed by Trump: report

    10:31

  • Fred Guttenberg: We must end the gun industry liability shield

    03:06

  • Hayes: The case for small, preventative actions against gun violence

    06:35

  • Sen. Blumenthal: It is really put up or shut up time for Republicans

    09:18

  • Conway on blueprint to keep Trump in power: 'If that’s not a crime, nothing is'

    07:27

  • Tulsa police: 5 dead including gunman after shooting inside hospital

    02:08

  • Hayes: The bid to blame Uvalde shooting on ‘anything but the guns’

    07:55

  • In bizarre video, MTG assaults 'reality, science and the English language all at once'

    02:20

  • Rep. Jeffries: Why the gun violence crisis requires a ‘national solution’

    08:15

  • What other countries could teach Ted Cruz about solving a gun crisis

    08:51

  • How to break the cycle of America's ‘ritual’ of mass murder

    03:39

  • Hayes: NRA’s ‘good guy with a gun’ theory failed in real time in Uvalde

    11:22

  • Duckworth: GOP senators ‘value checks from the NRA over the lives of little babies’

    07:57

  • 'Enraging': Hayes on dystopian call to ‘harden the schools’ after shootings

    07:18

  • Julián Castro: Texas Republicans pushing lie that ‘more guns’ is the answer

    05:56

  • David Hogg: The movement to end gun violence is stronger than ever

    06:16

  • Why America's gun problem is worse than any other country, by the numbers

    06:36

  • Texas State Sen: At least 18 children, 3 adults killed in school shooting

    06:32

  • Full speech: Biden addresses nation on Texas elementary school shooting

    07:18

All In

Chris Hayes and Ari Melber discuss the indictment of Peter Navarro

07:12

Ari Melber on Bannon and Navarro: “They are trying to defy Congress and make themselves look bigger in the MAGA movement while doing this. Legally the question is if they do actually lose at trial, how big are you in a movement if you’re incarcerated?”June 4, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Chris Hayes and Ari Melber discuss the indictment of Peter Navarro

    07:12
  • UP NEXT

    Pence aide warned Secret Service of threat against VP posed by Trump: report

    10:31

  • Fred Guttenberg: We must end the gun industry liability shield

    03:06

  • Hayes: The case for small, preventative actions against gun violence

    06:35

  • Sen. Blumenthal: It is really put up or shut up time for Republicans

    09:18

  • Conway on blueprint to keep Trump in power: 'If that’s not a crime, nothing is'

    07:27

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All