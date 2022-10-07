IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Cheri Beasley on her bid to flip a North Carolina Senate seat

    The Last Thing: Political predictions from Springfield

  • Report: DOJ skeptical Trump returned all documents

  • Putin and Saudi-led OPEC+ could raise gas prices ahead of Nov. election

  • Republicans rally around Herschel Walker amid bombshell abortion report

  • MAGA warning: Trump’s ‘Big lie’ believers majority of GOP midterm nominees

  • Online talk of “civil war” on the rise

  • Rep. Tim Ryan blasts ‘absolute extremist’ J.D. Vance

  • Val Demings: Marco Rubio should pay a price for abstaining from vote on FEMA disaster aid

  • Charlie Crist: DeSantis talks about freedom yet wants to attack women’s right to choose

  • Prospect of Senate control gives Walker special immunity from calamitous campaign

  • Sen. Mark Kelly would ‘absolutely’ codify Roe into law

  • Georgia’s Senate race shake-up

  • John Fetterman's tattoos, under GOP attack, are memorials to his battle as mayor against gun violence he says

  • 'Sore loser syndrome' What lowered confidence in elections means for midterms

  • Herschel Walker’s son posts video criticizing his father’s morality amid new allegations 

  • Democrats boosting far-right Republicans could backfire

  • NBC News/Telemundo poll: Republican party gaining support among Latino voters

  • Kevin McCarthy's quest to become Speaker of the House

  • Democrats plan ahead of November midterms

Cheri Beasley on her bid to flip a North Carolina Senate seat

Cheri Beasley joins Chris Hayes to discuss her race for the open North Carolina Senate seat, why abortion rights are on the ballot, and why she is prepared to beat her Republican opponent Ted Budd. Oct. 7, 2022

