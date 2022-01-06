Capitol Police Officer Dunn: There hasn’t been an end to Jan. 6
Capitol Police Officer Harry Dunn: “The calendar says a year ago. Everybody keeps referring to January 6—tomorrow—as the anniversary of what happened. There hasn’t really been an end of January 6. So tomorrow just seems like just another day.”Jan. 6, 2022
Capitol Police Officer Dunn: There hasn’t been an end to Jan. 6
