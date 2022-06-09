IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

All In

Capitol Officer Dunn: Jan. 6 hearings may 'shape the future of this country'

06:40

Capitol Police Officer Harry Dunn: “We’re about to find out some information—some might not be good, some might not be pleasant. But we’re going to find out some things that we didn’t know 24 hours ago that could possibly shape the future of this country.”June 9, 2022

