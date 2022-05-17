IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
All In

Buffalo gunman cited same racist ideology pushed by right-wing media

08:06

On any given night on Fox News, you can find Tucker Carlson pushing the racist idea that white people are under threat of extinction. And it is the same extreme ideology that motivated the gunman in Buffalo. May 17, 2022

