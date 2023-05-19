Bowman calls out MTG for racist tropes after she says she 'feels threated’ by him

“The demeanor on the steps was playful—so for her the next morning to say what she said is a complete 180,” says Rep. Jamaal Bowman on Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s characterization of their encounter outside the Capitol. “Now you are using historical racist tropes toward Black men.” May 19, 2023