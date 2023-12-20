IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

WATCH LIVE: Vice President Kamala Harris sits down for an exclusive interview with Lawrence O'Donnell

  • Chris Hayes: The war in Gaza must end

    09:47

  • Former judge: ‘Clarence Thomas will recuse himself when Ginni flies’

    03:06
  • Now Playing

    Bombshell report: Gifts flowed to Clarence Thomas after he complained about salary

    05:30
  • UP NEXT

    Bombshell new report on the Supreme Court’s abortion leak

    09:44

  • ‘That’s it?’: Hayes blasts Trump coup lawyers’ apology letters to Georgia 

    09:39

  • Ex-British foreign secretary on solving the global refugee crisis

    07:48

  • 'Staged': Remember Trump's constant propaganda about the economy?

    10:37

  • ‘Bizarre whining’: Trump lawyers call Jack Smith the Grinch in new court filing

    08:15

  • GOP rep admits Biden impeachment is about ‘Trump 2024, baby’

    08:04

  • Zelenskyy visits D.C. as Republicans block Ukraine aid

    02:44

  • Texas woman ultimately had to flee state for abortion

    10:02

  • ‘Way wrong’: Chris Hayes debunks the myth of ‘organized’ shoplifting

    04:03

  • ‘Midlife crisis:’ Pro-Trump lawyer Ken Chesebro’s road to Jan. 6 coup plotter

    08:16

  • 'Stunning': Texas threatens doctors, hospitals who provide court-allowed abortion

    07:22

All In

Bombshell report: Gifts flowed to Clarence Thomas after he complained about salary

05:30

“We finally have evidence that not only is this theory true and this arrangement is what it appeared to be—but that Thomas came about as close as you possibly could to explicitly asking for it,” says Chris Hayes on a new ProPublica report about Clarence Thomas’ deal with GOP megadonors. Dec. 20, 2023

  • Chris Hayes: The war in Gaza must end

    09:47

  • Former judge: ‘Clarence Thomas will recuse himself when Ginni flies’

    03:06
  • Now Playing

    Bombshell report: Gifts flowed to Clarence Thomas after he complained about salary

    05:30
  • UP NEXT

    Bombshell new report on the Supreme Court’s abortion leak

    09:44

  • ‘That’s it?’: Hayes blasts Trump coup lawyers’ apology letters to Georgia 

    09:39

  • Ex-British foreign secretary on solving the global refugee crisis

    07:48

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All