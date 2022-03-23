Blumenthal: Brown Jackson dealt with ‘distorting and distracting questions’ with grace
04:25
Share this -
copied
Sen. Richard Blumenthal on Ketanji Brown Jackson’s Supreme Court confirmation hearing: “It was probably the single most skillful, insightful, adroit, but very candid performance in a confirmation hearing that I’ve seen in my close to 12 years in the Senate.”March 23, 2022
UP NEXT
Judge Jackson breaks down differences between trial, appellate court judge duties
04:37
Sen. Cornyn questions Jackson calling Rumsfeld, Bush 'war criminals' in legal filing
01:21
Sen. Graham questions Jackson on time representing Guantanamo Bay detainees
02:11
Jackson addresses claims on being 'soft on crime', anti-law enforcement
03:08
'Nothing could be further from the truth': Jackson slams accusations on child porn case sentences
06:04
Jeh Johnson: Biden WH is being tested on how far they will go in Ukraine