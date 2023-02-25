IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

All In

Blinken: Russia’s crimes can’t become the ‘new normal’

08:25

“We can never let the crimes Russia is committing become our new normal," says Secretary Blinken. "Bombing schools and hospitals and apartment buildings to rubble is not normal. Stealing Ukrainian children from their families and giving them to people in Russia is not normal.”Feb. 25, 2023

