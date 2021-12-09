Biden nominee withdraws name after GOP ‘red scare’ campaign
03:35
When Biden nominated Saule Omarova, she faced attacks by Senate Republicans, including accusations that she was a secret communist. On Tuesday, she formally withdrew her name, rejected from public service for the crime of being born in a country that does not even exist anymore.Dec. 9, 2021
