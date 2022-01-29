IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Biden delivered fastest economic growth since Reagan. So why don't voters feel it?
2021 was the strongest year of economic growth since “Morning in America” in 1984. “The problem, of course, is that no one seems to feel like this is what's happening,” says Chris Hayes. Jan. 29, 2022
