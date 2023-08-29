IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Biden campaign manager: GOP debate was ‘race to an extreme agenda’

Biden campaign manager: GOP debate was ‘race to an extreme agenda’

Biden 2024 campaign manager Julie Chavez Rodriguez: “What we saw on the debate stage was a real race towards this extreme agenda that we’ve continued to see from so many of the GOP primary candidates right now. It’s out of touch with the American voter.”  Aug. 29, 2023

