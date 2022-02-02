IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
All In

Beto O’Rourke rips Abbott’s Texas freeze failure—and inaction to prevent another

06:25

“The fact is the governor was warned for years before 2021 that we had vulnerabilities in the grid, and did nothing,” says Beto O’Rourke on Gov. Greg Abbott, as Texas braces for another winter freeze.Feb. 2, 2022

