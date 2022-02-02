IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
UP NEXT
VA State Sen. a social media sensation 10:21 'Behavior of thugs': Trump directly linked to voting machine scheme 10:43 45 bombshell: Explosive Oval Office meeting on voting machine plot revealed 06:01 DCCC Chair Maloney on gerrymandering: 'I'm a guy that wants to bring a gun to a gun fight' 08:33 Gov. Polis: Some GOP 'snatching defeat from the jaws of victory' by going 'anti-science' 06:40 Oath Keepers leader Stewart Rhodes to appear before Jan. 6 select committee 00:17 Branagh's 'Belfast' has lessons for a fiercely divided America 11:38 Democratic candidate Stacey Abrams details her Georgia governor race strategy 10:18 San Jose mayor on U.S.’s first gun insurance law 07:49 MAGA legal bombshell: Trump admits he wanted Pence to steal election 11:54 Book banning goes mainstream 07:36 Progressives eyeing Rep. Cuellar primary amid FBI investigation 02:28 Rep. Clyburn: Time for Democrats to 'come together' behind Childs for SCOTUS, Harrison at DNC 08:16 White House looks to ease Democratic tensions amid 'strained' relationship with DNC 02:29 Big-city mayors struggle to curb violent crime and illegal firearms as activists warn of return to problematic police tactics 10:10 Joy Reid asks GOP: Wokeness is communism, but book banning isn’t? 10:18 Busted: See shameless GOP leaders taking credit for Biden law they obstructed 05:48 MAGA party lawmakers banning books to ease 'white discomfort' 03:42 Can Build Back Better be saved? 10:13 Is Georgia turning purple? 11:34 Beto O’Rourke rips Abbott’s Texas freeze failure—and inaction to prevent another 06:25
“The fact is the governor was warned for years before 2021 that we had vulnerabilities in the grid, and did nothing,” says Beto O’Rourke on Gov. Greg Abbott, as Texas braces for another winter freeze.
Feb. 2, 2022 Read More
UP NEXT
VA State Sen. a social media sensation 10:21 'Behavior of thugs': Trump directly linked to voting machine scheme 10:43 45 bombshell: Explosive Oval Office meeting on voting machine plot revealed 06:01 DCCC Chair Maloney on gerrymandering: 'I'm a guy that wants to bring a gun to a gun fight' 08:33 Gov. Polis: Some GOP 'snatching defeat from the jaws of victory' by going 'anti-science' 06:40 Oath Keepers leader Stewart Rhodes to appear before Jan. 6 select committee 00:17