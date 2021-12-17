Bernie: Striking workers ‘courageous’ in face of Kellogg’s ‘abrasive’ tactics
08:00
“These people are really heroes and heroines. They are incredibly courageous. And what they are fighting against, the type of corporate greed is what we are seeing all over this country,” says Sen. Bernie Sanders on the striking workers and Kellogg’s “incredibly abrasive and outrageous” response. Dec. 17, 2021
Bernie: Striking workers ‘courageous’ in face of Kellogg’s ‘abrasive’ tactics
