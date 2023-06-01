Bernie Sanders says he will vote against debt ceiling deal

- Now Playing
Bernie Sanders says he will vote against debt ceiling deal05:50
Progressive Caucus Whip Rep. Greg Casar calls debt vote a 'hostage situation'05:36
Rep. Jayapal to vote 'no' on debt limit deal02:24
GOP leaders tout debt ceiling bill ahead of House vote02:14
‘Joe Biden won’: Lawrence on the President’s successful debt ceiling strategy13:26
'He's kind of a master of the inside game': fmr. Obama campaign manager on Biden, debt ceiling deal11:01
Debt ceiling deal clears first hurdle in GOP-led House03:25
Debt deal moves to next stage with McCarthy likely to rely on lots of Democratic votes03:57
Hakeem Jeffries: Democrats will deliver the House votes to avoid default07:43
McCarthy on debt limit bill: 'We couldn't get everything we wanted'02:16
Breaking down the Biden-McCarthy debt limit deal02:12
McCarthy says House will vote on Wednesday to raise the debt ceiling01:12
Biden and McCarthy reach a tentative deal to raise the debt ceiling02:47
CBC Chair Rep. Steven Horsford discusses the debt ceiling stand-off11:18
Rep. Gottheimer on debt ceiling negotiations: “We’ve got to get out of this cycle of insanity”06:28
Rep. Ritchie Torres is 'cautiously optimistic' about debt ceiling negotiations07:01
Rep. Kildee: GOP wants to solve the debt ceiling problem they created07:30
Lawmakers inch closer to debt limit deal ahead of Memorial Day weekend03:43
Rep. McGovern on debt fight: House GOP are ‘unreasonable, unrealistic, and unhinged’05:40
‘Their values are out of whack’: GOP debt ceiling politicking could harm veterans Rep. Khanna says11:31
