IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Bernie Sanders: Declining life expectancy is ‘issue of enormous consequence’ 

    06:10
  • UP NEXT

    Rep. Goldman: McCarthy may be ‘complicit’ in Santos ‘web of deception’

    07:31

  • New Mexico shootings: Dem lawmaker targeted by failed GOP candidate speaks out

    06:38

  • Velshi: Ukraine needs all of the aid the West can give—right now

    03:02

  • GOP debt limit showdown could lead to 'cataclysmic event' for global economy

    05:55

  • Why the stakes of the debt ceiling fight are so high

    04:57

  • Wisconsin Republicans caught cheering voter suppression

    02:34

  • Judge unseals Trump deposition in E. Jean Carroll lawsuit

    05:45

  • New details on the dubious finances of George Santos

    09:42

  • GOP NY Rep. Brandon Williams: George Santos must resign

    07:43

  • Walgreens CFO admits shoplifting threat was overstated

    02:45

  • Hayes: Politics of Biden-Trump docs cases may help to center Jan. 6 prosecution

    06:40

  • 'Vengeance': Swalwell debunks McCarthy excuse for booting him from committees

    07:38

  • George Santos claimed he was volleyball 'star' at college he didn't attend

    09:09

  • No, the woke mob is not coming for your gas stove.

    03:51

  • Supreme Court hears case threatening workers’ rights

    02:40

  • ‘Coverup Committee': Gallego blasts GOP bid to investigate the investigators 

    07:09

  • How McCarthy put Social Security, Medicare on the line to secure speakership

    06:51

  • 'Let them have at it': Luria on GOP reps vowing to investigate Jan. 6 probe

    08:03

  • ‘American export’: Right-wingers storm Congress in Brazil in echo of Jan. 6

    03:24

All In

Bernie Sanders: Declining life expectancy is ‘issue of enormous consequence’ 

06:10

“How does is happen that despite spending almost twice as much per capita on health care as the people of other industrialized nations, our life expectancy is lower—and getting worse?” says Sen. Bernie Sanders. “This is an issue of enormous consequence which we should be discussing and working on a lot more.”Jan. 18, 2023

  • Now Playing

    Bernie Sanders: Declining life expectancy is ‘issue of enormous consequence’ 

    06:10
  • UP NEXT

    Rep. Goldman: McCarthy may be ‘complicit’ in Santos ‘web of deception’

    07:31

  • New Mexico shootings: Dem lawmaker targeted by failed GOP candidate speaks out

    06:38

  • Velshi: Ukraine needs all of the aid the West can give—right now

    03:02

  • GOP debt limit showdown could lead to 'cataclysmic event' for global economy

    05:55

  • Why the stakes of the debt ceiling fight are so high

    04:57

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All