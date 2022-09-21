IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Bernie: Cruz, GOP challenging student debt plan will ‘hurt them politically’

    07:01
  • UP NEXT

    Youngkin goes full MAGA: Va. governor to stump for Trump-backed Kari Lake

    02:27

  • The non-lawyer who is giving Trump legal advice on the Mar-a-Lago case

    08:14

  • 'Stunt governor': Why DeSantis may not be the star the GOP is looking for

    06:55

  • Trump panders to QAnon movement at rally in most explicit embrace yet

    10:06

  • New reporting on the Trump lies leading up to the Mar-a-Lago search

    07:53

  • GOP candidates distance themselves from Trump after primary wins

    03:14

  • Boston Children's Hospital becomes latest target of MAGA-right threats

    09:10

  • ‘Atrocity’: Fmr. federal prosecutor on Trump judge’s ruling in Mar-a-Lago case 

    10:04

  • FBI seizes pillow salesman’s phone amid election security breach investigation

    08:04

  •  Trump continues to make martyr out of Capitol rioter

    03:02

  • Brett Favre and the collapse of conservative government in Mississippi

    11:57

  • Klobuchar on the GOP federal abortion ban: 'It’s much worse than it sounds'

    07:26

  • Former U.S. attorney Berman reveals how Trump weaponized the DOJ

    08:55

  • Russian state TV pundits openly question Ukraine war

    08:50

  • DOJ subpoenas 40 Trump associates over Jan. 6 investigation  

    06:46

  • Texas podcaster Ted Cruz's failed attempt to troll California

    04:48

  • Why Trump should be worried about DOJ's probe of his post-election fundraising

    09:17

  • DOJ appeal reveals more classified records may be missing in Mar-a-Lago probe

    05:40

  • Fmr. Foreign Secretary on the Queen's remarkable ability' to put people at ease

    07:10

All In

Bernie: Cruz, GOP challenging student debt plan will ‘hurt them politically’

07:01

Sen. Bernie Sanders: “A strong majority of the American people think we should cancel student debt. And if Sen. Cruz and others want to challenge that, I think that’s going to hurt them politically.”Sept. 21, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Bernie: Cruz, GOP challenging student debt plan will ‘hurt them politically’

    07:01
  • UP NEXT

    Youngkin goes full MAGA: Va. governor to stump for Trump-backed Kari Lake

    02:27

  • The non-lawyer who is giving Trump legal advice on the Mar-a-Lago case

    08:14

  • 'Stunt governor': Why DeSantis may not be the star the GOP is looking for

    06:55

  • Trump panders to QAnon movement at rally in most explicit embrace yet

    10:06

  • New reporting on the Trump lies leading up to the Mar-a-Lago search

    07:53

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All