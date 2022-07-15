Bannon confirms leaked audio of Trump plan to ‘declare himself winner’

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

“Our article says that [Bannon] acknowledged that Donald Trump had a plan to lie about the election results—he isn’t denying that at all. He in fact confirms that he advocated that,” says Dan Friedman, who obtained the audio of Steve Bannon describing the Trump coup plot before Election Day. July 15, 2022

