Ayman Mohyeldin on the killing of journalist Shireen Abu Akleh: ‘Her humanity was unmatched’

Ayman Mohyeldin remembers his friend and colleague, Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh, who was killed today reporting on an Israeli military raid in the West Bank. “The killing of journalists, whether it’s in Mexico or Ukraine or the Occupied Palestinian Territories, that must be condemned and investigated – but not by the countries accused of allegedly killing them, but by independent bodies who claim to uphold free speech and the right to a free press as fundamental human rights.” May 12, 2022