    Ayman: Gaza hospital images some of 'the most jarring' I've seen

All In

Ayman: Gaza hospital images some of 'the most jarring' I've seen

06:03

Ayman Mohyeldin: "The image of the hospital officials—they held a press conference amidst the bodies of those that had died—was one of the most jarring things I've ever seen. They wanted the bodies there because they knew regardless of who's responsible, these innocent people are killed as a result of this war."Oct. 18, 2023

    Ayman: Gaza hospital images some of 'the most jarring' I've seen

