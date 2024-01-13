IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Ava DuVernay on her new film ‘Origin’ and the ‘intellectual Indiana Jones’ at its center

All In

Ava DuVernay on her new film 'Origin' and the 'intellectual Indiana Jones' at its center

“I knew I didn’t want to make a documentary. Documentaries are what I use to convey information. I wanted people to be able to feel emotion and empathy,” says writer, producer and director Ava DuVernay on adapting her new film, “Origin,” which is in theaters Jan. 19.  Jan. 13, 2024

    Ava DuVernay on her new film ‘Origin’ and the ‘intellectual Indiana Jones’ at its center

