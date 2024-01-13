Ava DuVernay on her new film ‘Origin’ and the ‘intellectual Indiana Jones’ at its center

“I knew I didn’t want to make a documentary. Documentaries are what I use to convey information. I wanted people to be able to feel emotion and empathy,” says writer, producer and director Ava DuVernay on adapting her new film, “Origin,” which is in theaters Jan. 19. Jan. 13, 2024