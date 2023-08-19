IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Asa Hutchinson: I will prosecute Trump at the debate—whether he's there or not

    07:24
  • UP NEXT

    MAGA judge: Abortion pill robs doctors ‘joy’ of fetus pictures

    05:40

  • Hayes: Trump is ‘obviously’ fomenting violence against judges, prosecutors

    07:44

  • Judge suggests Elon Musk withheld Twitter data to ‘cozy up’ to Trump

    05:49

  • Mark Meadows seeks to move Georgia conspiracy case to federal court

    05:09

  • ‘Ludicrous’: Hayes on GOP’s ‘painful’ defense of Trump after 4th indictment

    08:01

  • Hawaii wildfires reduce parts of Maui to ‘smoldering, toxic mess’

    06:59

  • Iowa man to Pence: ‘I’m glad they didn’t hang you’

    02:42

  • ‘Nightmare’: Deadly wildfires ravage Hawaii island of Maui

    03:30

  • Michigan has charged its Trump ‘fake electors.’ What about the other 6 states?

    06:26

  • ‘Shockingly corrupt’: Hayes shreds ‘kept man’ Clarence Thomas over megadonor deals

    09:52

  • ‘5-alarm fire’ for GOP: Abortion rights have won in every post-Roe election

    02:19

  • Warnock: We saw Jan. 6 ‘metastasize into voter suppression laws’ across America

    07:16

  • Ohio Issue 1 fails in key victory for abortion rights

    07:48

  • ‘No, thanks’: GOP voters, major donors losing interest in the DeSantis ‘war on woke’

    05:42

  • Indicted ex-president celebrates America’s World Cup defeat in ‘deranged’ rant

    03:15

  • ‘Look where we are now:’ Congresswoman rips Senate Republicans who acquitted Trump

    06:11

  • ‘Banality of evil’: Trump conspirator's path from 'unremarkable' to coup plotter

    04:23

  • Hayes: Mitch McConnell blew it with Trump impeachment acquittal

    09:04

  • ‘Running for his freedom’: Trump 2024 campaign is ‘like the OJ Bronco case’

    04:39

All In

Asa Hutchinson: I will prosecute Trump at the debate—whether he's there or not

07:24

Former Arkansas Governor and 2024 GOP presidential candidate Asa Hutchinson: “I’m not going to defend Donald Trump—I will be a prosecutor. I will be telling the truth on Donald Trump, whether he’s there or not.”Aug. 19, 2023

  • Now Playing

    Asa Hutchinson: I will prosecute Trump at the debate—whether he's there or not

    07:24
  • UP NEXT

    MAGA judge: Abortion pill robs doctors ‘joy’ of fetus pictures

    05:40

  • Hayes: Trump is ‘obviously’ fomenting violence against judges, prosecutors

    07:44

  • Judge suggests Elon Musk withheld Twitter data to ‘cozy up’ to Trump

    05:49

  • Mark Meadows seeks to move Georgia conspiracy case to federal court

    05:09

  • ‘Ludicrous’: Hayes on GOP’s ‘painful’ defense of Trump after 4th indictment

    08:01

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All