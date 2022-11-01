IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Swalwell: Pelosi suspect’s social media looks like that of Ted Cruz, MTG

    07:13
  • Now Playing

    Arizona's Kari Lake mocks violent Pelosi attack on the campaign trail 

    08:26
  • UP NEXT

    AOC and Raskin on stakes of midterms: We are 'facing an environment of fascism'

    10:49

  • Pelosi home invasion comes after years of Trump targeting the Speaker

    06:31

  • Alaska's Rep. Peltola Mary: ‘I don’t pretend to be a national politician’ 

    07:09

  • Republicans set stage to rerun Trump Big Lie playbook for 2022 midterms

    09:13

  • Conservative economist: GOP plan won’t bring down inflation in 2023

    06:38

  • Oz: Abortion should be left to ‘women, doctors, local political leaders’

    10:00

  • 'That's not patriotism': Arizona sheriff on voter intimidation at ballot box

    06:33

  • The Republican plan to hold the economy hostage if they win Congress

    09:48

  • Crist on DeSantis not committing to full 2nd term: ‘Florida deserves better’

    07:04

  • Rolling Stone: Trump planning to challenge PA 2022 election results

    04:13

  • ‘These are not souvenirs’: Intel on Iran, China among Trump's Mar-a-Lago docs

    05:59

  • Sen. Lindsey Graham asks Supreme Court to block subpoena in Georgia probe

    02:33

  • George Conway: Trump Jan. 6 subpoena was like a ‘draft indictment’

    06:26

  • The GOP push for a national anti-gay law and the attack on LGBTQ existence

    04:45

  • Weissmann: ‘The prosecutors definitely have Donald Trump as a target’

    06:43

  • Hayes: UK turmoil may forecast the fate of a GOP-led Congress—only worse

    07:53

  • What abortion ban with exception for ‘life of the mother' really means

    05:02

  • Hayes: Why the price of gas could decide the fate of American democracy

    08:16

All In

Arizona's Kari Lake mocks violent Pelosi attack on the campaign trail 

08:26

Arizona's Republican gubernatorial nominee Kari Lake joined the list of right-wing figures who are using the violent attack on Paul Pelosi as a punchline—or are spreading conspiracy theories about the assault. Nov. 1, 2022

  • Swalwell: Pelosi suspect’s social media looks like that of Ted Cruz, MTG

    07:13
  • Now Playing

    Arizona's Kari Lake mocks violent Pelosi attack on the campaign trail 

    08:26
  • UP NEXT

    AOC and Raskin on stakes of midterms: We are 'facing an environment of fascism'

    10:49

  • Pelosi home invasion comes after years of Trump targeting the Speaker

    06:31

  • Alaska's Rep. Peltola Mary: ‘I don’t pretend to be a national politician’ 

    07:09

  • Republicans set stage to rerun Trump Big Lie playbook for 2022 midterms

    09:13

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All