IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Arizona AG says she won’t prosecute women, doctors under ‘draconian’ abortion ban
April 10, 202407:33
  • Now Playing

    Arizona AG says she won’t prosecute women, doctors under ‘draconian’ abortion ban

    07:33
  • UP NEXT

    Trump ‘petrified’ of prison as he loses 10th bid to delay hush money trial

    06:07

  • Trump walking around with ‘Bribe Me’ sign on his neck, says Hayes

    05:45

  • 'Unprecedented': Jack Smith battle with Trump-appointed judge escalates

    05:30

  • Jack Smith floats ‘extraordinary’ move while blasting Trump judge's 'lawless' order

    08:51

  • ‘Ludicrous’: Trump judge's 'Alice in Wonderland' order scorched by Jack Smith

    06:13

  • Global backlash over killing of 7 World Central Kitchen workers in Gaza

    10:00

  • Trump teeters on brink of violating gag order: ‘He knows what he’s doing’

    05:01

  • ‘Brainworms’: GOP lawmaker mistakes NCAA team for ‘illegal invaders’ 

    06:56

  • The Supreme Court just ‘tipped the scales’ for House Republicans

    09:24

  • Maddow on the unlikely institution holding Trump’s coup plotters to account

    07:42

  • Buttigieg: ‘There’s nothing partisan about a road or a bridge’

    07:17

  • 'She surrendered': GOP official suing Kari Lake for defamation speaks out

    09:22

  • MAGA sales tax: The Trump plan to make everything more expensive

    06:59

  • Trump RNC's question for new hires: Was the 2020 election stolen?

    02:48

  • This case is ‘a ludicrous insult to the entire judicial system,’ says Hayes

    06:12

  • 'Trump Bibles': Former president is selling 'God Bless the USA' Bibles in latest cash grab

    06:47

  • 'Monopoly money': Why Trump's Truth Social deal may not help his $454M bond

    06:35

  • Another GOP rep quits rather than deal with Republican ‘toxic dysfunction'

    07:41

  • Sherrod Brown says his opponent is 'trying to buy this Senate seat'

    06:50

All In

Arizona AG says she won’t prosecute women, doctors under ‘draconian’ abortion ban

07:33

Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes: “This is this is an existential crisis for our residents. Millions of Arizonans—men and women, Republicans, Democrats, Independents—woke up this morning to a decision that drags us back to 1864. Though I have said I will not prosecute anyone under this draconian law.”April 10, 2024

  • Now Playing

    Arizona AG says she won’t prosecute women, doctors under ‘draconian’ abortion ban

    07:33
  • UP NEXT

    Trump ‘petrified’ of prison as he loses 10th bid to delay hush money trial

    06:07

  • Trump walking around with ‘Bribe Me’ sign on his neck, says Hayes

    05:45

  • 'Unprecedented': Jack Smith battle with Trump-appointed judge escalates

    05:30

  • Jack Smith floats ‘extraordinary’ move while blasting Trump judge's 'lawless' order

    08:51

  • ‘Ludicrous’: Trump judge's 'Alice in Wonderland' order scorched by Jack Smith

    06:13

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All