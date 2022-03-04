AP: Russian troops shelling Europe’s largest nuclear power station in Ukraine

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Nuclear power plant in Ukraine under attack by Russian troops; fire repored11:44
AP: Russian troops shelling Europe’s largest nuclear power station in Ukraine07:20
Putin leveled outrageous lies about Ukrainian people in rambling diatribe Thursday10:34
Rep. Barbara Lee on calls for U.S. intervention in Ukraine05:55
Sen. King warns: Putin is willing to engage in an enormous level of brutality05:52
Biden announces additional 'severe economic sanctions' against Russian oligarchs01:45
Sen. Jeanne Shaheen: ‘We need to call on our major oil companies’ to ‘increase production’ amid Russia-Ukraine war09:37
On the ground in Poland as thousands cross the border from Ukraine03:40
Putin’s choice: ‘crank up repression’ or ‘get toppled’ by a ‘palace coup,’ says Dmitri Alperovitch05:53
Clint Watts breaks down the latest Russian troop movements06:24
Fmr. Ukrainian MP: Putin invades our democracy because it threatens him05:19
'I don't see a good option for the Russian generals,' says general04:56
McFaul: We need to brace ourselves; there's more horror to come09:18
Inside the harrowing journey of Ukrainian refugees04:36
Ukraine invites Russian moms to collect captured sons04:26
Russia's Lavrov says country has a 'nuclear doctrine', not 'insane people'07:45
Engel: People in Kyiv waiting for possible ground assault03:21
Putin's shambolic invasion no less traumatizing for fleeing Ukrainians04:22
Poor planning, low morale, weak supplies corrode Russian invasion from within06:15
Biden open to banning Russian oil and gas07:26
AP: Russian troops shelling Europe’s largest nuclear power station in Ukraine07:20
The Associated Press is reporting that Russian troops are shelling Europe's largest nuclear power station in Ukraine.March 4, 2022
