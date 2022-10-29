AOC and Raskin on stakes of midterms: We are 'facing an environment of fascism'

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio Cortez and Rep. Jamie Raskin join Chris Hayes to discuss what’s at stake ahead of the midterm elections. “We are really truly facing an environment of fascism in the United States of America. This type of intimidation at the polls brings us back to Jim Crow,” says Rep. Ocasio Cortez.Oct. 29, 2022