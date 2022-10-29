IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    AOC and Raskin on stakes of midterms: We are 'facing an environment of fascism'

    10:49
  • UP NEXT

    Pelosi home invasion comes after years of Trump targeting the Speaker

    06:31

  • Alaska's Rep. Peltola Mary: ‘I don’t pretend to be a national politician’ 

    07:09

  • Republicans set stage to rerun Trump Big Lie playbook for 2022 midterms

    09:13

  • Conservative economist: GOP plan won’t bring down inflation in 2023

    06:38

  • Oz: Abortion should be left to ‘women, doctors, local political leaders’

    10:00

  • 'That's not patriotism': Arizona sheriff on voter intimidation at ballot box

    06:33

  • The Republican plan to hold the economy hostage if they win Congress

    09:48

  • Crist on DeSantis not committing to full 2nd term: ‘Florida deserves better’

    07:04

  • Rolling Stone: Trump planning to challenge PA 2022 election results

    04:13

  • ‘These are not souvenirs’: Intel on Iran, China among Trump's Mar-a-Lago docs

    05:59

  • Sen. Lindsey Graham asks Supreme Court to block subpoena in Georgia probe

    02:33

  • George Conway: Trump Jan. 6 subpoena was like a ‘draft indictment’

    06:26

  • The GOP push for a national anti-gay law and the attack on LGBTQ existence

    04:45

  • Weissmann: ‘The prosecutors definitely have Donald Trump as a target’

    06:43

  • Hayes: UK turmoil may forecast the fate of a GOP-led Congress—only worse

    07:53

  • What abortion ban with exception for ‘life of the mother' really means

    05:02

  • Hayes: Why the price of gas could decide the fate of American democracy

    08:16

  • New body cam footage sheds light on DeSantis ‘election integrity’ arrests

    07:06

  • Chris Hayes: What a Kevin McCarthy-led Congress would mean for America

    13:53

All In

AOC and Raskin on stakes of midterms: We are 'facing an environment of fascism'

10:49

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio Cortez and Rep. Jamie Raskin join Chris Hayes to discuss what’s at stake ahead of the midterm elections. “We are really truly facing an environment of fascism in the United States of America. This type of intimidation at the polls brings us back to Jim Crow,” says Rep. Ocasio Cortez.Oct. 29, 2022

  • Now Playing

    AOC and Raskin on stakes of midterms: We are 'facing an environment of fascism'

    10:49
  • UP NEXT

    Pelosi home invasion comes after years of Trump targeting the Speaker

    06:31

  • Alaska's Rep. Peltola Mary: ‘I don’t pretend to be a national politician’ 

    07:09

  • Republicans set stage to rerun Trump Big Lie playbook for 2022 midterms

    09:13

  • Conservative economist: GOP plan won’t bring down inflation in 2023

    06:38

  • Oz: Abortion should be left to ‘women, doctors, local political leaders’

    10:00

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All