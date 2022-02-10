Anti-vax doctor reaches plea deal in Capitol riot case
On January 5th 2021, Dr. Simone Gold made her way to D.C. for an anti-vaccine rally. The next day, she joined the crowd at the Capitol. Dr. Gold has now reached a plea deal with prosecutors over her role in Jan. 6.Feb. 10, 2022
