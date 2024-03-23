IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Another GOP rep quits rather than deal with Republican ‘toxic dysfunction'
March 23, 202407:41
    Another GOP rep quits rather than deal with Republican ‘toxic dysfunction'

All In

Another GOP rep quits rather than deal with Republican ‘toxic dysfunction'

07:41

“Yet another Republican congressman has decided to quit his job rather than deal with the toxically dysfunctional GOP House majority,” says Chris Hayes on Rep. Mike Gallagher announcing his exit from Congress.March 23, 2024

