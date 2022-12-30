IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Andrew Weissman: If Trump is indicted, it will be in 2023

    05:23
  • UP NEXT

    Rep. Schiff: Mark Meadows has ‘no moral compass’

    09:22

  • Raskin: The case against Trump over Jan. 6 is ‘open and shut’

    10:53

  • Raskin on cancer diagnosis: 'Totally my plan to make it through this thing'

    01:48

  • Raskin: Oversight Dems will debunk GOP disinfo, act as 'America's truth squad'

    07:09

  • Two NY Republicans urge House ethics panel to investigate George Santos

    08:43

  • ‘Eastman knew:’ Jan. 6 final report spells out the Trump lawyer's culpability

    10:48

  • Judge Luttig: Jan. 6 criminal referrals ‘immensely consequential’ for Trump

    08:53

  • Michael Cohen: Pressure campaign on Hutchinson ‘right out of Trump's playbook'

    08:00

  • Rep. Gomez: Why Trump's tax returns will be released to the public

    07:45

  • Raskin urges Puerto Rico, D.C. statehood to ‘grow democracy’ in wake of Jan. 6

    06:48

  • House committee votes to release 6 years of Trump tax returns

    04:56

  • Journalist banned from Twitter after covering Elon Musk speaks out

    06:55

  • Hayes: Elon Musk’s Twitter takeover shows danger of absolute power

    06:19

  • New footage of Pelosi attack debunks right-wing conspiracy theories

    08:14

  • 'Major Announcement Man': Trump hawks trading cards of himself as superhero

    06:30

  • Elizabeth Warren: ‘Good policy is good politics’

    07:40

  • ‘Pure madness’: Hayes on DeSantis demonizing public health to defeat Trump

    09:49

  • ‘Very good news’: Bernie Sanders on slowing inflation, job growth in America

    06:33

  • TPM: Texts show GOP reps sharing bogus election conspiracy theories with Meadows

    06:54

All In

Andrew Weissman: If Trump is indicted, it will be in 2023

05:23

Former DOJ official Andrew Weissman on a potential Trump indictment timeline: “If it’s going to happen, it’s going to have to happen in this upcoming year. It doesn’t make any sense for it to be prolonged.”Dec. 30, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Andrew Weissman: If Trump is indicted, it will be in 2023

    05:23
  • UP NEXT

    Rep. Schiff: Mark Meadows has ‘no moral compass’

    09:22

  • Raskin: The case against Trump over Jan. 6 is ‘open and shut’

    10:53

  • Raskin on cancer diagnosis: 'Totally my plan to make it through this thing'

    01:48

  • Raskin: Oversight Dems will debunk GOP disinfo, act as 'America's truth squad'

    07:09

  • Two NY Republicans urge House ethics panel to investigate George Santos

    08:43

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All