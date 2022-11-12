America’s youngest Congressman: What Maxwell Frost is most looking forward to

- Now Playing
America’s youngest Congressman: What Maxwell Frost is most looking forward to06:03
- UP NEXT
Joe Lombardo wins Nevada governor's race, NBC News projects00:50
Booker on how Dems persuaded voters: It was easy to 'show the receipts'05:12
Chris Hayes: Three reasons Democrats avoided a red wave in the midterms11:56
John Legend: DeSantis is a ‘cruel and small individual’06:48
GOP candidate wants ‘community-level review’ on if rape victims can get abortions03:17
Chris Hayes: If Republicans win, Trump will be the ‘shadow Speaker of the House’08:58
Klain: Americans should make clear ‘they want this not to be the last election’06:29
Chris Hayes: 'Vote to preserve your right to throw the bums out'08:47
'Ripped off': Katie Porter on how price-gouging companies are driving inflation07:11
Emails: Trump lawyers saw Justice Thomas as ‘key’ to post-election plan07:35
Chris Hayes: The myth of crime as a big-city, blue-state problem07:43
‘This is not normal, moral, human behavior’: Psaki on GOP response to Pelosi attack04:30
Trump joins growing GOP effort to whitewash, lie about Pelosi attack09:04
Chris Hayes: The stakes of the New York governor's race between Zeldin and Hochul01:33
Swalwell: Pelosi suspect’s social media looks like that of Ted Cruz, MTG07:13
Arizona's Kari Lake mocks violent Pelosi attack on the campaign trail08:26
AOC and Raskin on stakes of midterms: We are 'facing an environment of fascism'10:49
Pelosi home invasion comes after years of Trump targeting the Speaker06:31
Alaska's Rep. Peltola Mary: ‘I don’t pretend to be a national politician’07:09
- Now Playing
America’s youngest Congressman: What Maxwell Frost is most looking forward to06:03
- UP NEXT
Joe Lombardo wins Nevada governor's race, NBC News projects00:50
Booker on how Dems persuaded voters: It was easy to 'show the receipts'05:12
Chris Hayes: Three reasons Democrats avoided a red wave in the midterms11:56
John Legend: DeSantis is a ‘cruel and small individual’06:48
GOP candidate wants ‘community-level review’ on if rape victims can get abortions03:17
Play All